Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $134.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.30 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $530.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 6,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -183.35 and a beta of 1.69.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

