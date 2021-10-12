Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $68.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE THC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $14,597,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

