Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $140.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.60.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

