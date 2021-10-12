Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.09 on Tuesday, hitting $809.03. 280,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $735.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

