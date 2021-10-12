Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $940.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $614.55.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $791.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $735.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $784.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

