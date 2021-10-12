The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.94.

SCHW opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

