The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

