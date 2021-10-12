The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE GDV opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

