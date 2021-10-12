The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
NYSE GDV opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.
