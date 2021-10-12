The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.23. 6,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,070,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $982.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

