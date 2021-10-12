The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.85.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

