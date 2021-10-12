The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.