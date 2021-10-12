The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Energizer by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Energizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.