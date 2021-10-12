The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.53 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 147.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

