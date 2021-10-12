The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 202,435 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 738.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 101.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EBSB opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

