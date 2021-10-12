The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 67,540 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,540 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $465,520. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XM stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.