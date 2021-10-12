The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,772 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after acquiring an additional 755,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

