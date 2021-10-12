The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

