The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

