The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Marcus in a report released on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.