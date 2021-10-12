The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

NYSE PG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.43. 233,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The stock has a market cap of $345.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

