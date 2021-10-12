The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89. The Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. On average, analysts expect that The Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in The Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

