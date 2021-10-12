The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $288.29 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

