The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,836.88 ($24.00).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,622 ($21.19) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,690.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,811.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -327.45. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

