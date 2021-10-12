The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

