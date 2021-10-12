Theleme Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 3.7% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $126,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.99. 3,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.33. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

