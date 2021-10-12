Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $595.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $20,125,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

