THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 675 by Analysts at Barclays

THG (LON:THG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 769.60 ($10.05).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 436.80 ($5.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 580.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 605.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

