thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.53 ($10.04) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.48.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

