Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $122.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $479.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 95,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,910. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

