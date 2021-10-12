Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $62.24

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $68.46 million and $10.06 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $62.24 or 0.00109059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.27 or 1.00120956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.82 or 0.06084852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

