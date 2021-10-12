Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetApp by 61.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in NetApp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

