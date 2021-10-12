Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 319 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

