Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 7,385 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,303 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,481. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $144.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

