Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.83.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $253.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.79 and a 200-day moving average of $331.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $63,444,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

