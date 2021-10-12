Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $329,752,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.