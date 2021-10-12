Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,576 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

