Toroso Investments LLC Invests $6.36 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $435.98. 429,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

