Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 12,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

