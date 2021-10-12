Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $51.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $36.25 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

