Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical volume of 1,132 call options.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 25.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 8.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

