Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 million, a PE ratio of 561.00 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $448,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

