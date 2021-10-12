Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $193,782.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00012488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00121382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,876.14 or 0.99864827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.52 or 0.06158611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

