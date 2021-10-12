Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 5,128 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 117.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30,468.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

