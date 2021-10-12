Trexquant Investment LP Invests $321,000 in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

