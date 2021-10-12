Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $313,000 Investment in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sientra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth $219,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. Equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.