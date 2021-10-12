Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Yext by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

