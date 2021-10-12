Trexquant Investment LP Takes $335,000 Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

