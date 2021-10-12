Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 176,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

TPH opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

