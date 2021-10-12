Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.94

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.94 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 136.75 ($1.79). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 22,404 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.33.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

