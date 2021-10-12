TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. 27,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,027. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

